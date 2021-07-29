How Is Housing Debt Impacting You?

Around 11.5 million people are behind on rent, and 1.75 million homeowners are in mortgage forbearance. Legal protections implemented at the start of the pandemic to help people stay in their homes are soon set to expire. While Congress has approved billions in rental assistance funds, much of it has not been distributed.

If you have been behind on your rent or mortgage payments during the pandemic, BuzzFeed News would like to hear your story. Please fill out this form. We may contact you to be featured in a future BuzzFeed News story.