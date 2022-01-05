 Skip To Content
How Was Your Housing Impacted After A Weather Disaster?

If your housing situation has been impacted by a wildfire, hurricane, storm, flood, or another climate-related natural disaster, BuzzFeed News would like to hear your story.

By Venessa Wong

Picture of Venessa Wong Venessa Wong BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 5, 2022, at 12:52 p.m. ET

Adrees Latif / Reuters

Houses and businesses are seen damaged after the town and barrier island of Grand Isle was left devastated by Hurricane Ida.

Every year, Americans are displaced from their homes by increasingly destructive wildfires, hurricanes, storms, floods, and other weather disasters. The long- and short-term impacts on both renters and owners in damaged areas can be hard to recover from.

If your housing situation has been impacted by a weather disaster, BuzzFeed News would like to hear your story. Please fill out this form.

Your privacy is important; we will not share any personal information from this survey without your permission.

