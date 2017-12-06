Fast Food Has A Massive Sexual Harassment Problem

In a recent survey, 40% of female fast-food workers said they had experienced unwanted sexual attention at work.

Basilisa Enriquez didn't know what to think when a manager started giving her a shoulder massage in the kitchen of the Midtown Manhattan Chipotle where she worked in 2012.

“Don’t you feel pretty…wet about it?" the manager, who worked at a different Chipotle, then asked, according to Enriquez.



Enriquez, a food preparer at the burrito chain, said she had already pulled away from the massage earlier, exclaiming, “What’s wrong with you?” The manager — who was there that day to fill in for the regular manager — replied, “What did you feel?”

“A massage and I don’t like it,” she said. She was frozen and numb, and didn't understand what was going on, she recalled in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News.

A nearby coworker observing the exchange told him to stop, but the manager returned to Enriquez later. “Do you feel even more wet now?” he asked.

BuzzFeed News could not reach the manager in question. Enriquez eventually quit her job at Chipotle and withdrew from her friends and family. "I felt really bad, terrible," she said.

Hers is just one voice describing the rampant problem of harassment in the restaurant industry, where the mean annual wage is $20,460 and the workers tend to lack the platform to tell their stories and the financial resources to afford the risk of retaliation for speaking up. Allegations by and against celebrities brought the issue to a head this year — Time magazine on Wednesday named many of these "Silence Breakers" its person of the year — but the problem infects every corner of the work world, especially those far from Hollywood, according to experts.

Sexual harassment "often involves an imbalance of power between a perpetrator and the person who is harassed," Sarah Fleisch Fink, director of workplace policy and senior counsel for the National Partnership for Women & Families, told BuzzFeed News. "That imbalance of power is even more pronounced for women who are paid low wages, in jobs that provide no workplace supports and few protections, so it’s not surprising that the problem is especially widespread in the fast-food industry."

Forty percent of women in the fast-food industry said they had experienced unwanted sexual attention on the job in a survey conducted by Hart Research for NPWF and other women's groups last year. The harassment resulted in stress, anxiety about coming to work, and even depression, yet less than half of these women reported anything to their employers.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the survey results "a wake-up call for the fast-food industry, one I sincerely hope they heed."

In a discussion of risk factors for harassment in a 2016 study, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cited decentralized workplaces such as retail stores and chain restaurants, where corporate offices are far from frontline employees and managers may feel unaccountable for their behavior.