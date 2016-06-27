Diet Pepsi Is Having A Serious Identity Crisis

They took away the aspartame and customers freaked out. So now it's coming back, and there will be *three* varieties of a drink whose sales are in serious decline.

There will now be three different kinds of diet Pepsi.

In a move celebrated by many long-time Diet Pepsi drinkers, the company is bringing back the old formula of Diet Pepsi sweetened with aspartame, which was discontinued last year. It will be known by the catchy title of "Diet Pepsi Classic Sweetener" (more simply, The One In The Blue Can).

But Pepsi is also keeping the reformulated "Diet Pepsi" that it introduced in 2015, sweetened with sucralose and acesulfame K — it's still going to be called Diet Pepsi, and is staying in a silver can. As part of the change, Pepsi Max will be rebranded as "Pepsi Zero Sugar" (it's keeping the black can).



“Consumers want choice in diet colas, so we’re refreshing our U.S. lineup to provide three options that meet differing needs and taste preferences,” PepsiCo said in an emailed statement. The change was first reported in Beverage Digest.



A growing range of Diet Pepsi would make sense if consumers really wanted to drink diet soda. But that is far from the case.