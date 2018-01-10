What The Hell Just Happened To Diet Coke? 2018 Edition

With new flavors like "twisted mango," "zesty blood orange," "feisty cherry," and "ginger lime," as well as slimmed-down, candy-colored cans, the new Diet Coke is barely recognizable.

Diet Coke is in a rut. Sales have been falling and people are trading in their diet sodas for other zero-calorie beverages like LaCroix and waters both bubbly and still. So Coca-Cola is giving its 36-year-old brand a massive facelift, and it's launching four new millennial-oriented Diet Coke flavors. "Twisted mango," "zesty blood orange," "feisty cherry" and "ginger lime" Diet Coke, as well as the classic Diet Coke flavor, will come in slim, candy-colored cans rather than the classic silver cylinder that's been a marker of the brand for years.

The new products will be available in the US later this month and in Canada in February. The old-fashioned Diet Coke with lime and Diet Coke Cherry that are currently available will only be sold on Amazon hereafter.

"We love the essence of Diet Coke and we don’t want to throw it away — just modernize it so we can re-express it for a new generation of fans," said Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke, in an interview with BuzzFeed News. He compared it to how the James Bond franchise, which "had a winning formula," needed an update and came up with a "rougher, more personable" Bond with Daniel Craig.

Sales of diet colas fell 3.5% last year; Acevedo said Diet Coke declined about that much as well. Still, annual sales of Diet Coke in the US exceed $2.1 billion and thousands of cans of Diet Coke are consumed every minute, he said — so despite some very real troubles, the brand still has a lot of fans.

David Henkes, senior principal at the food industry consultancy Technomic, said on Twitter, "Interesting facelift for an iconic brand. Still, soft drink sales are losing out to other types of beverages and getting young consumers back will be a challenge."