Delta Suffered "Failure Of Crew Tracking Systems" During Canceled Flight Fiasco

As masses of Delta fliers were left stranded at airports across the country last week, a separate drama was unfolding behind the scenes.

With thousands of flights delayed and cancelled during the five-day crisis, crew members said the airline's computer system lost track of them amidst the chaos. That failure poured gas on the fire, delaying more flights as the airline scrambled to get crew and pilots to the airports where they were needed. It helped turn a storm in Delta's Atlanta hub on Wednesday into a multi-day fiasco that played out across the country.

The disruption was worse than the one Delta experienced last August when it suffered from a power outage that knocked out systems and grounded hundreds of flights. Delta said on Wednesday in its earnings release that it estimates the fiasco will reduce its quarterly pre-tax income by $125 million.

This time around, "pilots and flight attendants proactively attempted multiple contacts with Crew Scheduling, went days without receiving Crew Scheduling or Tracking contact, were placed on hold (in some cases for over six hours), and were camped out in crew lounges and airports resembling refugee camps," the chairman of Delta's pilot union said in a letter to pilots on Tuesday.



The problem was acknowledged by Delta CEO Ed Bastian in an internal memo to sent to employees on Monday.

"Our recovery was hampered by a lack of available seats to accommodate customers as well as a failure of crew tracking systems to adequately position our people to do their jobs," he wrote in the memo, which was reviewed by BuzzFeed News.

On an earnings call on Wednesday, Bastian said while Delta's IT worked "as designed," it was "overwhelmed by the volume of broken rotations and cancellations and diversions, all of which needed to be put together on the fly at an unprecedented level of volume."