Delta Has Canceled Thousands Of Flights And Everyone Is In Hell

Delta has canceled about 3,000 flights this week, after bad weather at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport — the world's busiest airport — led to a domino effect across the country.

Tired, angry, and desperate passengers remained stranded at airports on Friday. After Delta's home hub in Atlanta was thrown into chaos, the company's "recovery has not been ideal and we apologize for that," said Delta's Chief Operating Officer Gil West in a statement on Thursday. Making matters worse, "Heavy spring break travel means open seats are very limited for rebooking," the airline said Friday morning.

Atlanta was hit by severe thunderstorms, flash floods, and hail on Wednesday. About 1,000 flights were canceled that day, another 900 on Thursday, and about 200 more as of Friday morning, reported the Atlanta Business Chronicle, citing data from FlightAware.com. Problems in Atlanta impacted Delta flights at other airports.

Systemwide, "cancellations related to weather and subsequent crew and aircraft positioning total approximately 3,000 this week," Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told BuzzFeed News. "Delta continues to position aircraft and flight crews Friday following the impact of severe weather in Atlanta, the mid-Atlantic region and the Northeast this week."