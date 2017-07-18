Chipotle Customers Test Positive For Norovirus After Getting Sick

The two Virginia customers who tested positive for the highly contagious virus were among more than 100 people who reported falling ill after eating at the restaurant, health officials said.

Two of more than 100 Chipotle customers who reported getting sick at a location in Virginia last week have tested positive for high contagious norovirus, which is often spread by infected workers, health officials announced.

News of the illnesses at a Chipotle restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, came just as the company was starting to pull out of a long sales slump that began in 2015, when it was linked to a series of foodborne illness outbreaks.

The Loudoun County Health Department on Monday said it has identified more than 135 people who reported becoming ill after visiting the restaurant at 21031 Tripleseven Road between July 13 and 16. Two patrons have tested positive for the same strain of norovirus, though the specific source has not yet been identified.



Health officials also said they were not aware of any additional customers becoming ill since the reopening of the facility on July 19.



Norovirus is the leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"My son and I both had burrito bowls and became violently ill within hours of each other. He was visiting from college. Chipotle was the only food item we both ate that day. Violent stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting. Violently ill. Same exact symptoms. Burrito bowl. Steak, rice, green peppers and onions, guacamole, cheese. Violently ill," one report to the crowdsourced food-safety website iwaspoisoned.com stated.

News of the outbreak had sent Chipotle's stock down nearly 7% by midday Tuesday.