People Are Complaining About Chick-Fil-A's Mobile App

The fast food chain, known for its slick service, has hit some bumps with its mobile ordering app.

Chick-fil-A has mastered the fast food fried chicken sandwich. But can it figure out a mobile app?

In the first few days of September, the 52-year old chain encouraged customers to use its relaunched mobile ordering app, called Chick-fil-A One, in the way it knows best: by offering free food. "Chick-fil-A customers who already have a Chick-fil-A One account or download the app and create a new account will receive a free breakfast item," the company said.

The strategy has worked well in the past. In June, when the company first launched the revamped app — the product of "three years of collaborating, testing, learning, and developing," it said. In just three days, Chick-fil-A One was downloaded a million times, and was the No. 1 free app in the iTunes store.

Free sandwiches aside, biggest promise of the app was allowing customers to cut Chick-fil-A's legendary long lines by ordering ahead — a feature that has proven popular at other busy chains like Starbucks. The app has been downloaded more than 7 million times since June 1, according to the company.

But it has attracted plenty of complaints and a relatively low rating from users — a surprising development for a chain known in the industry for its meticulous approach to service and obsession with carefully designing the customer experience.

According to more than 1,600 reviews of all versions of the app on iTunes, and more than 120 reviews on the current version, many of iPhone users had problems with the Chick-fil-A One app crashing, not registering accounts, and issues adding credit card information.