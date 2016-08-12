America Gives Big Cheese A $20 Million Bailout

It may seem hard to believe — impossible even — but America has too much cheese right now. Like, 1.25 billion pounds too much.

UPDATE: The bailout is on — a small bailout. The US Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23 that it plans to purchase 11 million pounds of surplus cheese for $20 million for food banks and pantries nationwide. The department noted the cheese surplus is at its highest level in 30 years and dairy producers' revenues have dropped 35% over the past two years.

The problem, in short: America has been producing way too much cheese lately, and nobody wants to buy it. More than a billion pounds of excess cheese sits locked away in cold storage, waiting for a buyer.

The chief executive of the National Milk Producers Federation — a group representing the dairy industry — has asked the US government to buy $150 million worth of excess cheese, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Dairy producers here in the United States need assistance,” the federation chief pleaded.