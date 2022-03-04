The Housing Crisis Led Them to Basement Apartments. Climate Change Flooded Them Out.

Flooding in Roger Quan’s apartment due to heavy rainfall during Hurricane Ida. Courtesy Roger Quan

The landlord gave the family money for one night at a hotel. They were on their own for the rest. Quan got about $2,000 in relief aid from FEMA and the Red Cross and raised $15,000 more on GoFundMe, which he said helped the family stay at hotels for a month and “barely” covered the expenses to start over in a new place, including nearly $6,000 for the deposit, first month’s rent, and agent fees. Their new apartment is $1,800 per month, $300 more than they were paying for the basement unit. The family decided not to live below ground again. “It’s dangerous, especially if you have kids,” Quan said. While flooding impacts people across the wealth spectrum, people who are economically disadvantaged have a limited ability to get themselves into safer housing, said Victoria Sanders, research analyst at NYC Environmental Justice Alliance. The thousands of dollars needed to move into a new apartment can be prohibitive. “A lot of them don’t want to move; they want to live in their community.” In an effort to make basement apartments safe, New York City in 2019 approved a pilot program to offer low-interest or forgivable city loans of up to $120,000 to 40 homeowners in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood to renovate their basements to bring them up to code — for example, having a minimum ceiling height of 7.5 feet, having a window in every room, and exits to get outside of the apartment. “Illegal basement apartments exist because of failure both of public policy to produce enough low-income housing, as well as the private market to do the same,” said Ryan Chavez, program director of the Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot Program at the Cypress Hills Local Development Corporation. When the pandemic led New York to pull funding from the basement pilot program, only nine East New York homeowners had gotten far enough along in the process to get to the predevelopment stage, in which plans were being drawn and sent to the city for approval. Then, a resident in the neighborhood, Roberto Bravo, died in his basement apartment during Hurricane Ida. The storm brought record rainfall to the area: 10 inches of rain poured over parts of New Jersey, along with tornadoes. In New York, cell phone alerts went out about life threatening flash flooding, but in English and Spanish only. FEMA warned people to “avoid enclosed areas, such as an attic, where you may become trapped by storm surge or flooding,” yet the advisory said nothing about getting out of the basement.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images A flooded basement level apartment in a Queens neighborhood that saw massive flooding and numerous deaths following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 3, 2021

News of Bravo’s death “was really heartbreaking,” Chavez said. It “highlighted just how important the work that we’re doing is.” The program is still working with eight homeowners to move through a “very challenging” process; no construction has started yet. The changing climate is causing multiple, related weather disasters, compounding the damage nationally. Land burned and scarred by the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 — the largest recorded wildfire in Colorado history — was no longer able to absorb water, turning the area into the site of deadly flash flooding in 2021. In Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Laura Hawkins’ basement home filled with water during the devastating storm in mid-July; scientists called it a 100-year flood, meaning there’s a 1 in 100 chance of a flood of that magnitude happening in any year. Just two weeks later, her family was forced to take shelter down there when 10 tornadoes struck the region. “We were hiding in our basement for hours,” said Hawkins, who expects more disasters this summer. Recent events have led emergency services to reevaluate how to respond. New York’s Attorney General asked the National Weather Service to make warnings available in more languages. Fire and police departments are also making changes, as the response mainly falls on them during weather emergencies in New York City. FDNY has personnel trained for water rescue, highwater vehicles that can travel in up to 4 feet of water, swiftwater teams that use inflatable boats with motors to save people in cars carried away by moving water, and about 150 scuba divers primarily trained for rescues in rivers and lakes but now tasked with pulling people out of homes, according to John Esposito, chief of special operations at FDNY. The level of urban flooding that suddenly filled basements with water during Ida last summer “was very unexpected,” Esposito said. “I would say it was unprecedented that these buildings flooded as quickly as they did.” In response to the basement casualties, the FDNY has increased training on what it sees as a growing threat, retooling a prop it uses for trench rescue exercises by filling it with water to recreate a flooded building environment. Speed is critical. Drowning happens in a flash. After water is inhaled, a person’s airway closes up to prevent more water from coming in. Within two minutes, they lose consciousness. The window to resuscitate them is only a few minutes more before the lungs and heart and brain can’t be brought back. From start to finish, an adult dies in about 10 minutes — and it’s a much shorter timeframe for children. Elected officials, developers, and homeowners are rolling out solutions as flood risk rises around the country, disproportionately in places with high concentrations of people who have lower incomes. Essentially, the built environment needs to be able to absorb more rainwater, and the water that can’t be absorbed needs to have more places to go. “It’s going to be expensive and it’s going to require maintenance,” said Christopher Konrad, a research hydrologist with the US Geological Survey. “Drainage has always been an issue for cities. If you go back to ancient Rome, one of the real triumphs is that they figured out how to drain the street.” Today, planners are looking at natural solutions, or at least restoring some of nature’s functions: A project in the New York Harbor aims to create a reef with 1 billion oysters to protect the city against storm damage and reduce flooding from storm surges like the city experienced during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Green roofs, trees, and streetside rain gardens are being planted to absorb rainwater. Greater Houston added more than 100,000 acres of protected greenspace after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. New Orleans now requires new sidewalks and parking lanes to be made of permeable pavement, which allows rain to be absorbed into the ground underneath.

Jeff Gritchen / MediaNews Group via Getty Images Workers build a sand berm to prevent flooding north of the Balboa Pier during high tide in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 19, 2021.