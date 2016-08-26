Orange Growers Can Now Use Antibiotics On Their Trees

The Florida orange crop has been devastated by a tree disease, and now growers are turning to antibiotics commonly used by humans.

Florida farmers have been given a green light by environmental regulators to treat their orange trees with three antibiotics commonly used by humans, as the state struggles to deal with a bacterial disease that has devastated its orange crop over the last decade.

The disease, called citrus greening, is transmitted by insects and causes orange trees to produce small, misshapen fruit that taste salty and bitter. Florida, America's orange juice capital, has been particularly hard hit since the disease was confirmed there in 2005.



The Environmental Protection Agency has now approved the use of three antibiotics to treat the disease — two brands of oxytetracycline and a streptomycin. Groups concerned about antibiotic resistance, such Keep Antibiotics Working, have said overuse of these medicines in agriculture will weaken their efficacy in human medicine

The World Health Organization classifies oxytetracycline as a "highly important" antibiotic for humans, and streptomycin as "critically important."

In March, Florida gave initial permission to use the antiobiotics, making a crisis exemption to the usual permissions process. The EPA's decision means growers can continue using the drugs.

"Millions of trees have been lost in both commercial and residential citrus, and the long-term viability of Florida's citrus production is threatened if the disease cannot be effectively managed," the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in its appeal to the EPA, filed in late 2015.

The department told BuzzFeed News, the disease "is decimating Florida’s citrus industry and threatens the more than 60,000 jobs it supports. Because of greening, last year’s orange crop was the smallest in more than 50 years."