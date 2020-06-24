Former Anthropologie employees allege racial profiling at their stores, being followed around when they shopped at other locations, and earning less than their white colleagues.

Alamy Stock Photo The Anthropologie store in the Chelsea Market shopping mall, New York.

Anthropologie’s white employees didn’t feel right when they realized the customers they were being asked to follow around the store for suspected shoplifting — “Nicks” and “Nickys,” as the company called them — were disproportionately people of color.

The feeling was far worse for Anthropologie’s Black employees. “We were made to follow people. Of course, we feel horrible because we know that they’re not stealing,” said Angelika Robison, a Black and Puerto Rican woman who used to work at an Anthropologie store in Boston. “I’d come home and be in tears. I’d have a crappy day at work because I was told to follow around a person who wasn’t stealing that happens to look just like me.” Former employees of Anthropologie stores in multiple states told BuzzFeed News they observed the company’s code words for suspected shoplifters — “Nick” and “Nicky” — being largely directed at people of color, particularly Black customers. None of the people BuzzFeed News interviewed said employees received bias or sensitivity training. They described these practices as symptoms of a company and brand that were heavily whitewashed and lacked a diverse management. Anthropologie, a high-end retailer that sells casual dresses for hundreds of dollars and home goods like $350 pillows, has fostered a narrow view of the “ideal” customer and worker, which former employees said has created a racist and toxic work environment. Anthropologie said in a statement to BuzzFeed News: “We strongly believe that every customer, partner, vendor, employee, and associate should feel welcomed and respected when they walk through our doors. It is clear that there is work for us to do to make that a reality.” The company added, “Anthropologie absolutely rejects racism, racial discrimination, and profiling of any form, and we have revised our shoplifting prevention policy to eliminate the use of any code words.” As the violent police killings of Black Americans forces a painful confrontation of embedded racism and long-standing inequalities in all corners of American life, practices such as these are now being aired out publicly.

Courtesy of Angelika Robison Angelika Robison

Robison said that despite having worked in retail for years, she was paid about $13 per hour, which was $2 per hour less than what a white colleague who had no retail experience made. A number of people said that despite hopes of being promoted, they were denied or told to work in areas other than the front of the store. The effect, said Robison, was Anthropologie’s white managers “made Black people feel less than them.” Former employees in stores around the country recalled similar experiences. “Why can’t a Black lady and her friend come to the store without you thinking they are there to steal?” said Naomi Abrams, a Black woman who worked at Anthropologie stores in Virginia and New York City. “At first, I felt 100% conflicted. … I never followed through with the instructions [to follow around Black customers who were not stealing]. … I would just respond ‘copy that’ … and pretend I was on it.” Based on multiple accounts, Anthropologie employees communicate by headset. They would use the code word “Nick” or “Nicky” (or “Connie” at some stores) to signal to colleagues to keep an eye out for a potential shoplifter, for example: “My friend Nick is walking towards the back now. Can someone help him?” According to former employees, the company’s protocols instruct them to follow the suspect and extend extra customer service to them as a way to keep watch; some described it as bordering on harassment. If an employee caught someone attempting to steal, rather than causing a commotion, they would say, for instance, “Would you like me to start a fitting room for that dress?” Anthropologie said in its statement, “Our shoplifting policy previously instructed associates to use the code names ‘Nick’/‘Nicky’/‘Nicole’ to identify potential shoplifters. It has been brought to our attention that this policy was misused. We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the reports of racial profiling in our stores, and we profusely apologize to each and every customer who was made to feel unwelcome.” Abrams said, “Going on to my last year there, when I began to feel completely exhausted with the company, and we would get the [“Nick’] announcement over the headset, I would look at my fellow Black employees and we would just roll our eyes in solidarity.” Former employees said Anthropologie never told them to single out Black shoppers, but the company also did not train them or store leaders to be conscious of biases, which they said were obvious in the workplace. Many also said they were uncomfortable with the code word “Nick,” a British slang term for shoplifting, which sounded too close to a racial slur, considering how it was being used. A former store manager in California, who asked not to be named, said if employees are overusing the code word on people of color, store leaders do not seem to be stopping it. Another former employee, who asked not to be named to protect her privacy, said, “I had this one Caribbean woman, who would come in once a week, and she would shop. … One time she came up to me crying because she felt they were really watching her.” This employee eventually quit Anthropologie shortly after a manager “called ‘Nick’” on her boyfriend when he came to pick her up from the store. “I heard over the walkie from a white male manager, ‘There’s a possible Nick. He’s wearing a red jacket.’ He was describing what my boyfriend was wearing. When I came up and I hugged him, my manager was like, ‘Do you know this guy?’ And I said, ‘Yes, he’s my boyfriend.’ And he was like, ‘Oh shit, we just Nicked him.’” Her manager said her boyfriend’s backpack seemed suspicious. “You act like it’s a crime to wear a backpack, but that’s not an excuse. He wasn’t touching the merchandise; it’s not like he walked to the back of the store. He came in, looked around for me, and sat in the area where all the other men were sitting.” Anthropologie is far from the only retailer where Black people have reported racial profiling. Cassi Pittman Claytor, a professor at Case Western Reserve University, has researched “retail racism,” which she described as prevalent everywhere from luxury stores to grocers in a 2017 study. “Stores that sold high-end apparel were often mentioned by respondents as hot-spots of discriminatory treatment,” she wrote, as sales associates assumed Black people could not afford to shop there. She described retail settings as “places where racial hierarchies are maintained, and even embedded into the branding and the status attached to goods.”

Courtesy of Naomi Abrams Naomi Abrams