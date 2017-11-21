13 Alternative Gadget Gifts For People Who Are Tired Of The Same Old Thing

Just to show that person who has everything that they don't quite have everything just yet.

There are practical holiday gifts (like socks and underwear) and there are trendy holiday gifts (like iPads), and for some annoyingly complicated people, both of these totally adequate categories of presents are deeply disappointing.

Enter the startup gift. Sure, the startup world has produced some cosmically useless stuff (remember Juicero?), but some young companies, flush with millions in funding from investors, have generated a profusion of not-your-average gizmos that might just dazzle anyone on your list who has acute gifting fatigue or name-brand-phobia. At the very least, gift-givers can earn originality points, and avoid a last-minute trip to Best Buy.

Here are some alterna-gifts for adults and kids from various startups, selected for BuzzFeed News by researcher CB Insights. We've ranked them in order of how much investment the companies that make them have attracted. Who knows — one of them might be the next Oculus.