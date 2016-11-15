What A Trump Presidency Could Mean For Combating Campus Rape

The Obama era transformed the power of Title IX. Now advocates are watching whether Trump will seek to roll progress back, but he may be limited.

In recent weeks, advocacy groups were writing their wish lists for the next presidential administration, which many expected to be led by Hillary Clinton. They thought it was likely, but not a given, that Clinton would continue much of the Obama administration’s work.

But that did not happen. Now, many are bracing for Donald Trump’s administration to take a more conservative approach to addressing to sexual assault on college campuses, largely due to the people he’ll appoint to lead the US Department of Education.

Policy wonks, higher education consultants, and rape victims’ advocates tell BuzzFeed News they are preparing for possible changes under Trump. Many expect the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights — the agency investigating more than 200 colleges, and nearly 100 K-12 school districts for mishandled sexual assault cases — to be less active. Republicans will also likely try to roll back a consequential “Dear Colleague” letter issued to schools by the Obama administration in 2011. The letter detailed what the gender equity law Title IX requires schools to do about sexual assault reports, including what standard of evidence should be used in campus disciplinary cases.

However, experts also note there are a number of obstacles preventing a Trump administration from scrapping everything done during President Barack Obama’s tenure.

“College administrators who expect a full-scale federal defanging of Title IX will likely be surprised to find that there is merely a rollback, and other pressures will remain in place or escalate, including grassroots student activism,” said Brett Sokolow, executive director of the Association of Title IX Administrators.

The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has said it needs a massive influx of funding to hire more staff to clear its backlog of Title IX investigations. But under a GOP-controlled Congress looking to cut spending, that’s not going to happen — especially with Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) as chair of the higher education subcommittee in the House. Foxx thinks OCR is too focused on investigating additional schools rather than closing the cases already in its queue.

“I think you can be certain that OCR will be downsized and will be less prominent in a Trump administration,” said Rick Hess, director of education policy studies at a conservative think tank, the American Enterprise Institute, during a panel discussion last week. As far as the particulars of what that will look like, Hess told BuzzFeed News, it will depend on who gets appointed to lead OCR since “personnel is policy in Washington.”

One of the names on Trump’s shortlist for education secretary is Bill Evers, a member of his transition team and a fellow at the conservative Hoover Institute, based at Stanford University. Evers has not written about Title IX issues, but his Hoover colleagues have, often accusing the Obama administration of disregarding due process.

Those critical of Title IX cases often point to the preponderance of evidence standard, which requires the individuals overseeing a case, like a campus panel or investigator, to decide whether they are at least 51% sure of the accused’s guilt. That’s a far lower burden of proof than beyond a reasonable doubt, which is used in criminal trials.