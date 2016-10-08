Sexual Assault Survivors Aren’t Buying Trump’s Apology

Several rape survivors told BuzzFeed News that both candidates should be pressed during Sunday’s debate to explain how they would address the problem of sexual violence.

Rape survivors say they’re not impressed by Donald Trump’s apology for crass comments he made about women in 2005, and they hope the uproar will force both presidential candidates to talk about how they would address sexual assault in America.

A video released by the Washington Post on Friday showed Trump admitting to trying to have sex with a married woman and claiming his star power allows him to “grab [women] by the pussy. You can do anything.” The newly unearthed comments have sparked outrage across the political spectrum. Trump issued a statement saying it was “locker room banter” and apologizing if anyone was offended.

Sexual assault survivors aren’t buying it. Several who spoke with BuzzFeed News called Trump’s 2005 remarks “deeply concerning,” “disgusting,” “unacceptable,” and a clear example of rape culture. They’re hoping the media doesn’t downplay his comments as merely “vulgar” and that both presidential candidates are pressed at Sunday’s debate to discuss the problem of sexual violence.

“This has to be brought up during the debates and has to be treated as what it is, which is sexual assault, not lewd, typical male conversation,” Ali Safran, a survivor who started an awareness campaign called Surviving in Numbers, told BuzzFeed News. “If we and the media would let a presidential candidate off the hook for this kind of behavior, how can anyone expect any perpetrators of sexual assault will be held accountable?”

“This man has no regard for the concept of consent," said Wagatwe Wanjuki, who, with Kamilah Willingham, co-founded the activist group Survivors Eradicating Rape Culture.

“He literally bragged about his fondness for sexually assaulting women and how he is able to use his social capital to do so,” Willingham said. “I hope that the media will see this as an opportunity to explore the critical issues of sexual violence, misogyny, and rape culture, and I think that those covering the presidential race now have a responsibility to do so.”