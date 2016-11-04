Jury Finds Rolling Stone Defamed Former Dean In Campus Rape Story

A former University of Virginia dean sued the magazine, arguing that its portrayal of her in a flawed story about sexual assault on campus damaged her reputation with “drive-by journalism.”

A jury in federal court ruled Friday that Rolling Stone and one of its reporters defamed a University of Virginia administrator in an article about campus rape.

Nicole Eramo sued Rolling Stone, reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely, and parent company Wenner Media over a November 2014 story about sexual assault at the University of Virginia and statements the reporter made promoting the article. Eramo was a dean in charge of handling sexual assault reports at the university, and argued that she was unfairly cast as the “chief villain” in a story that purported to suggest administrators like her tried to keep rape cases under wraps.



The bombshell article centered on an alleged gang rape of a woman named Jackie, and how UVA students and administrators, including Eramo, responded. Though the article initially roiled the campus, other media outlets and police undermined the credibility of Jackie’s claims, causing Rolling Stone to retract the article.

In closing arguments, Tom Clare, an attorney for Eramo, claimed that Erdely and her editors deliberately ignored evidence that Jackie changed elements of her story multiple times. “Once they decided what the article was going to be about,” he said, “it didn’t matter what the facts were.”

The defense team for Rolling Stone pushed jurors to consider whether the magazine acted with “actual malice,” meaning that the staff had serious doubts about the accuracy of what was in the story before publication. "Everyone who encountered this young woman believed her," Scott Sexton, an attorney for the magazine, told jurors. "Yet we are the ones, in a sense, being tried for having believed her."

The 10-person jury found that Erdely acted with actual malice when the article was first published on Nov. 19, 2014, and Rolling Stone and Wenner Media acted with actual malice when the story was republished on Dec. 5, 2014.

"We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict, which was obviously the product of a very careful deliberation," Libby Locke, an attorney for Eramo, told BuzzFeed News in an email. "The jury’s verdict is a complete vindication of Nicole Eramo, and a complete repudiation of Rolling Stone’s and Ms. Erdely’s false and defamatory article. We are looking forward to the damages phase of the trial."



Rolling Stone released a statement immediately following the verdict. "In our desire to present this complicated issue from the perspective of a survivor, we overlooked reporting paths and made journalistic mistakes that we are committed to never making again," it read. "We deeply regret these missteps and sincerely apologize to anyone hurt by them, including Ms. Eramo. It is our deep hope that our failings do not deflect from the pervasive issues discussed in the piece, and that reporting on sexual assault cases ultimately results in campus policies that better protect our students."

The magazine declined to say if it would appeal the ruling.