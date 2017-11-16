Police Are Investigating A Rape Claim Against "Make Magic! Do Good!" Author Dallas Clayton

Clayton denies the accusation, which was reported to police and later posted on Instagram, but some companies that had partnered with him are now distancing themselves from the Instagram star.

Dallas Clayton, a popular children's author, illustrator, and motivational speaker who encourages people to "share love," is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department following a rape report filed against him by a woman.

Dawn Batson, 34, filed a police report on Oct. 19 accusing Clayton of raping her in 2011. Batson then publicly accused him of assault in an Instagram post on Oct. 21, which was written in the same singsong, childlike verse that Clayton often uses in his books. The LAPD confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday it has an investigation open into a sexual assault report filed against Clayton.

Through an attorney, Clayton declined an interview but called Batson's report an "outrageous allegation."

"Mr. Clayton categorically denies Ms. Batson’s allegations, and while no law enforcement officials have reached out to my client about this matter, if and when that occurs, he will cooperate fully with any purported investigation to ensure that his name is cleared," Andrew Brettler, a lawyer for Clayton, told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

Clayton, 38, has built a brand around positivity and has authored seven books since 2008, including An Awesome Book of Thanks! and Make Magic! Do Good!.

He landed his first book deal in 2011 with HarperCollins after selling "tens of thousands" of copies of An Awesome World! through his website and donating just as many to charity, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Clayton has amassed 241,000 Instagram followers, some of whom get his art tattooed on their bodies. In October, in partnership with Instagram, Clayton, who has been compared to Dr. Seuss, unveiled murals dedicated to "Kind Comments" in Washington, DC, and Chicago. (Instagram does not have an ongoing relationship with Clayton.) Amy Poehler and Pixar also recruited Clayton to design a mural at Disneyland, and a video he made with BuzzFeed in 2014 has 450,000 views. He started to expand his portfolio recently, writing a drama called Sister with recording artist Sia, a close friend. The film stars Kate Hudson and is scheduled for release next year.

Since Batson posted her story to Instagram four weeks ago, several companies have taken steps to distance themselves from Clayton, including Vans, Rudy's Barbershop, and Girlboss. Talent management companies Creative Artists Agency and 3 Arts Entertainment also stopped working with Clayton in the past month, BuzzFeed News has learned. Clayton, meanwhile, has remained silent on social media.

Rudy's Barbershop, a hip salon with shops in Seattle, Portland, New York, and Los Angeles, cut ties with Clayton upon learning of the allegations and stopped selling a tote bag that Clayton had designed for Rudy’s. Upon learning of the allegations, Rudy's said it would donate proceeds from prior sales of the bag to the "It Gets Better" campaign and make an additional donation to the Rape Abuse Incest National Network.

Sophia Amoruso, the founder of Girlboss, painted over a mural Clayton had done on a building her company occupies in Los Angeles, after she saw Batson's Instagram post. She then placed a sign on the outside of the building that stated "Rape Culture Ends Now."