Harvard Wants To Admit Donors’ Kids, Even If That Makes The School More White

In federal court this week, the top admissions official at Harvard defends the university’s preference for the children of wealthy alumni and donors, as he fought off accusations of bias against Asian Americans.

BOSTON — An internal report prepared for Harvard administrators in 2012 showed the university’s preferential treatment of athletes and the children of donors and alumni predominately benefited white students, to the detriment of Asian Americans. It was worth it, argued William Fitzsimmons, the longtime dean of admissions for Harvard, which is by far the richest university in the country. The money Harvard receives from these donors has allowed the university to expand its financial aid and recruit more low income and minority students, Fitzsimmons said in his fourth day of testimony Thursday, in a trial over a lawsuit filed by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, or SFFA. “It is important for the long-term strength of the institution to have the resources we need,” said Fitzsimmons, who attended Harvard in the 1960s and has worked in the admissions office since 1972. “I certainly wouldn’t have been able to go to Harvard without a scholarship,” he later added. The trial in a Boston federal court that began this week is part of a new chapter in the decadeslong battle over affirmative action. However, the case turns an old argument that affirmative action results in reverse discrimination against whites, to a question of whether a pursuit of a diverse student body using these policies pushes out Asian Americans. The case, which is widely expected to end up at the Supreme Court in the next few years, is peeling back many of the uncomfortable trade-offs made in pursuit of what Harvard wants to see in each freshman class.

Harvard has argued their admissions process is virtually the same as it was 30 years ago, when the US Department of Education investigated it and cleared the university of doing anything illegal. The feds concluded in 1990 that while preferences for legacies and athletes “overwhelmingly benefits white applicants,” and has “an adverse affect on Asian Americans, we determined that they were long standing and legitimate, and not a pretext of discrimination.” An internal Harvard report in 2013 mirrored the government’s finding, noting that because of the preference for legacies and athletes, “there are demographic groups that have negative effects.” SFFA’s lawsuit argues that Harvard’s admissions practices are biased against Asian American applicants, and much of the time that the group’s lawyers spent questioning Fitzsimmons was focused on data drawn from reports prepared by Harvard’s Office of Institutional Research.

Internal research concluded that if Harvard admitted solely on academics, the freshman class would be 43% Asian, 38% white, 0.67% black, and 2% Hispanic. But if Harvard did not take demographics into account, the percentage of black and Hispanic students would shrink from 10% and 9%, respectively, to just 2% and 4% — something SFFA’s lawyers skipped right over. Fitzsimmons at one point reflected on his time as an undergrad at Harvard 50 years ago: Men outnumbered women 4-to-1, he hardly saw any people of color on campus, and only a quarter of students received financial aid, he recalled. Today, 55% of the undergraduates take financial aid, he said in court, and Asian Americans comprised 22% of this year’s freshman class, up from around 5% in the 1980s when Fitzsimmons became dean. (Asian Americans are not separated out in the data based on whether their heritage is from countries that are closer to Europe or those that are in Pacific.) The “astonishingly diverse” student body today “changed Harvard for the better,” Fitzsimmons said, making sure to name-drop Harvard alumni like Yo-Yo Ma and Angela Lee Duckworth. On Wednesday, Fitzsimmons was questioned about how applicants end up on the “Dean's Interest List,” which includes individuals he wants to keep track of as they move through the admissions process. He confirmed it included the children of alumni and donors, who were scored based on how important their connection was to Harvard. Being a legacy made an applicant roughly five times more likely to get accepted to Harvard, according to materials shown in court. Redacted emails displayed at trial offered a glimpse at how this works. In one 2013 message, the Harvard Kennedy School dean wrote to Fitzsimmons, “Once again you have done wonders. I am simply thrilled about the folks you were able to admit,” and noted that one donor “has already committed to a building.” In another redacted email, a Harvard official wrote to Fitzsimmons that an applicant’s grandfather, a 1939 graduate, gave millions of dollars over the years, but “Going forward I don’t see a significant opportunity for further major gifts.” That person was scored a 2, though being scored a 1 would’ve been better for the applicant’s chances. Harvard’s argument thus far appears to be that its admissions process is so complicated, includes so many factors, and involves numerous steps involving upward of 100 people signing off on every single admit, that there is little room for bias against Asians to rear its head.



