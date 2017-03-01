Georgia Bill Designed To Limit College Rape Investigations Advances

Legislation that would be squarely at odds with Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assault cases moved forward over opposition from student activists.

A controversial bill in Georgia that would limit rape investigations at colleges advanced on Wednesday, putting the campuses in conflict with Obama-era guidance on how to address the issue.



The bill, HB 51, sailed through the GOP majority largely along party-lines, 115-55, advancing what many experts see as one of the more restrictive laws on how schools can respond to campus rape reports.

“I’m glad to be that far out front,” state Rep. Earl Ehrhart, the bill’s sponsor, told BuzzFeed News.

Ehrhart, a Republican from Powder Springs, Georgia, argued that the legislation was needed to protect male students who are kicked out of college over sexual assault claims under what he sees as unfair rules dictated by the US Department of Education. However, he believes those rules are experiencing their "last gasp," suggesting that the Trump administration will rescind them.

HB 51 is designed to stop Georgia colleges from setting up special procedures to investigate sexual assault cases and to steer more cases toward authorities. Under the bill, most university employees in Georgia would have to report all offenses that they believe constitute felonies to law enforcement — though they can withhold a sexual assault victim’s name, if requested.

The bill also states schools cannot conduct a “disciplinary investigation” if it will “obstruct or prejudice” a criminal probe. Ehrhart said this is designed to get colleges not to launch full-scale investigations if a case is still being considered by law enforcement.

“This is legislation that protects Georgia children on our campuses," Ehrhart said.



If HB 51 becomes law, it could set up an early test of how the Trump administration is going to address sexual assault in schools, and whether it will back away from Obama-era guidance on how to apply federal gender equity laws under Title IX.

Advocates like Anna Voremberg from the group End Rape on Campus worry that if bills like HB 51 become law, the Trump administration won’t go to bat when they conflict with existing federal civil rights standards.

“If HB 51 does pass, I’m expecting to see some lawsuits and we’ll see how that proceeds in the courts," Voremberg told BuzzFeed News. "But I am not optimistic that the Department of Education and the Department of Justice will enforce federal civil rights laws, because we’re seeing they’re refusing to do so in the case of trans students.”

A new line in HB 51 says the legislation does not supersede federal laws, but it would overrule guidance documents issued by the Education Department. This guidance is usually released as "Dear Colleague letters" that detail what the government expects schools to do to comply with federal laws like Title IX.

During the Obama administration, the Education Department said in guidance documents that colleges should not wait until a criminal investigation ends to begin looking into a sexual assault report. But Georgia state Rep. Regina Quick, a bill co-sponsor, said Wednesday that guidance is “just the opinion of another unelected bureaucrat.”

Ehrhart told BuzzFeed News that Georgia universities promised to reroute the “millions of dollars” spent adjudicating campus sexual assault cases to counseling and other resources for victims and rape prevention programs.