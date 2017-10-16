California's Attempt To Reject Betsy DeVos’s Campus Rape Policies Just Failed

California's governor vetoed a bill overnight Monday that aimed to preserve Obama-era directives on school sexual assault investigations, which were recently rolled back by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, vetoed SB 169, which was designed to undercut the Trump administration's overhaul of Title IX rules. Instead, the veto sent a major blowback to Democrats and anti-rape activists who hoped California would inspire a wave of similar state legislation.

“This is not a simple issue,” Brown said in his veto statement, adding that “given the strong state of our laws already, I am not prepared to codify additional requirements in reaction to a shifting federal landscape.”

The veto comes just three weeks after the Trump administration revoked major federal mandates on campus rape policies, replaced them with interim guidance, and said more permanent regulations are on the way.

The California bill passed with sizable majorities in the state legislature, and Democrats in Congress had written to Brown urging him to sign it. Janet Napolitano, the president of the University of California system, also publicly backed the bill. The California proposal would've extended several provisions that previously only applied to colleges under federal law to K–12 schools in the state, such as the right for students to know the outcome of a school investigation.

Advocates for accused students had asked Brown to veto the bill, raising concern that minority and low-income students could be more likely to face discipline than white and more-privileged students — which is one issue Brown cited when vetoing the bill. "It is time to pause and survey the land," Brown said.

On Twitter, Families Advocating for Campus Equality, which advocates for accused students, called Brown a "hero" and thanked him for listening to hundreds of families the group works with.