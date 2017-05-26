Abusers Who Want To Find Their Victims Have A New Tool Because Of DHS

An online database designed to help crime victims is pinpointing where asylum-seekers who have been victims of domestic abuse and human trafficking are being held, and immigration attorneys says it’s both dangerous and illegal.

The US Department of Homeland Security rolled out the Victim Information and Notification Exchange, or VINE, last month, with a stated purpose to allow victims and witnesses of crimes to be notified when a detained immigrant is released or moved. However, the Tahirih Justice Center, a nonprofit that assists immigrants experiencing abuse, said it identified a major privacy concern that would let assailants track their victims.

Immigrants listed in the database include those who have applied to stay legally in the US as victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking under the U or T visa program and the Violence Against Women Act, the Tahirih Justice Center found. But under federal law, DHS is generally prohibited from releasing any information about immigrants applying for these protections to third parties.

"We are extremely concerned about this unlawful disclosure of victims’ federally protected information," the Tahirih Justice Center wrote to DHS on Thursday. "Their listing in the public database is a violation of federal statute which carries significant penalties under the law, and puts survivors’ lives in danger."

Advocates flagged another major privacy concern with VINE last month quickly after the rollout. The Los Angeles Times reported that names of minors, including children as young as 3 months, were included in the database. DHS called it a lapse and fixed the problem. But immigration attorneys say the inclusion of names of asylum-seekers remains a major issue.

The people in the database are currently being held in DHS custody. It's an automated system, so people booked for major criminal offenses are dumped into it along with people detained due to their immigration status, or because they were busted with a minor crime like a traffic violation. It lists where they are located, their custody status, and additional immigration history.