"Death In the Terminal" Exclusive Trailer
New documentary reconstructs a terrorist incident with chilling real-time footage.
You can’t always trust what you see. What really happened?
BuzzFeed News has partnered with Topic to present this award-winning Israeli documentary from the producers behind “Zero Dark Thirty”. Told through multiple perspectives and surveillance footage, “Death in the Terminal” will make you question how you identify your enemies and how one act of terror can become another.
See the EXCLUSIVE trailer below.
Stream the documentary “Death in the Terminal” for free on September 6th, only on BuzzFeed News and Topic.com
Visit Topic.com – a new destination for visual storytelling
