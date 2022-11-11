What A Year This Week Has Been On Twitter. Let Us Help You Catch Up On All The Chaos So Far.

Elon Musk’s first week or so at the helm of Twitter was very bad. Among many other developments, he laid off half the company’s staff and publicly bickered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and comedian Kathy Griffin. Chaos reigned. This week, things only got worse.

Yesterday afternoon, Musk held an emergency meeting with staff, according to Platformer. Having given them one hour’s notice, he arrived 15 minutes late and announced that a recession next year could cost the company billions of dollars. “Bankruptcy isn’t out of the question,” he said.



Over the last two days, key management at Twitter have walked out the door. This includes the firm’s head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, and its chief information security officer, Lea Kissner. One top marketing executive, Robin Wheeler, quit not long after interviewing Musk during a Twitter Space designed to assuage advertisers. After some convincing from Musk, she decided to remain.

Meanwhile, the rollout of the revamped Twitter Blue, the $7.99-per-month subscription service that Musk has declared his main gambit to make Twitter profitable, was not going well. Twitter Blue offers users a coveted blue checkmark, which trolls immediately used to make fake profiles of prominent people and companies, sowing confusion.



Yesterday, one parody account with a blue check, @EliLillyandCo, tweeted, “We are excited to announce insulin is free now,” prompting the actual account of pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly to respond.

