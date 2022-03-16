Between 2001 and 2016, a secretive network of 10 offshore companies plunged a whopping $1.3 billion into American investment firms and hedge funds.

The money, sent through the high-secrecy jurisdictions of the British Virgin Islands and Cyprus, was difficult to trace. But with the help of confidential banking records, investigators at State Street, one of America’s oldest banks, stumbled upon the identity of the mystery investor: Roman Abramovich, the oligarch famous for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The investigators reported Abramovich’s investment network in a series of “suspicious activity reports” to the US Treasury Department in 2015 and 2016.

They pointed to court records showing that Abramovich had made “substantial cash payments” in Russia for “political patronage and influence.” And they detailed how the corporate structures of the companies holding the $1.3 billion had frequently changed, which they said could be an attempt to “conceal ownership.”

During the next six years, the US government took no action against Abramovich, and the State Street investigation stayed secret.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Western governments have moved to clamp down on oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin. Last week the United Kingdom sanctioned Abramovich, citing his “close relationship” with Putin and saying that materials from a steel company he controls may have been used to build Russian tanks. The UK froze his assets in the country, including several mansions and the Premier League soccer team Chelsea Football Club.

The US has not made any moves against Abramovich — but that may soon change, a US official told BuzzFeed News. Abramovich is under scrutiny by a new Justice Department–led task force called KleptoCapture, which aims to identify the wealth and freeze the assets of oligarchs who have aided Putin, the official said.

How much of Abramovich’s money made its way into the United States has never been publicly disclosed. The State Street investigation shows that Abramovich had invested as much as 10% of his estimated wealth into funds managed by American financiers.

Representatives for Abramovich did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

The State Street episode, reported here for the first time, is based on the FinCEN Files, secret government documents obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Banks and other financial institutions send suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN, when they spot a transaction that bears the hallmarks of money laundering or other financial misconduct. The reports are not evidence of a crime, but can be useful tools for law enforcement agents.

BuzzFeed News obtained thousands of these documents, which are never supposed to be made public, from Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, a whistleblower who worked at FinCEN. The Abramovich documents offer a hint of how much US investigators know about his holdings — and raise questions whether the government holds similar information about other oligarchs close to Putin.

Abramovich has long been an object of controversy. In the turbulent 1990s, as Russia transitioned from Soviet communism to cartel capitalism, he made billions snapping up state energy companies on the cheap in rigged deals as they were privatized. Abramovich’s own lawyer has accepted in a British court that Abramovich was privy to corruption during this time.

This did not prevent him from receiving a warm welcome in the West — especially the UK. In the early 2000s, he bought Chelsea Football Club, as well as a swath of luxury properties in London’s upscale West End. He was such a fixture of “Londongrad” — the nickname for a city famed for its open welcome of oligarchs — that he was even parodied in a Guy Ritchie film.

In mainland Europe, Abramovich had other luxury properties, including a mansion on the French Riviera once inhabited by King Edward, who abdicated from the British throne in 1936. The oligarch’s yachts were frequently moored in the Mediterranean.