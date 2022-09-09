Mourners Paid Their Respects To Queen Elizabeth II, The Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Outside Windsor Castle

WINDSOR, England — On an overcast Friday afternoon, the day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, crowds of mourners descended on the town of Windsor to pay their respects outside Windsor Castle, the late monarch’s longtime residence and soon-to-be final resting place.

Flowers were laid at the Long Walk and candles left in tribute. Handwritten notes, small and large, were placed: one from an ex–Royal Air Force service member simply says “Thank you ma’am.” Others were longer, with messages filling up whole sheets of paper in plastic sheaths or cards.

By 6 p.m., the area near the castle gates was so overflowing with flowers that police and stewards had asked visitors to lay them in the park instead.

The crowds were a cross-section of British society; groups of local schoolchildren, tourists, and visitors from out of town. Around them were preparations for the national mourning period, expected to last until the end of the day of the state funeral. One local business owner said that the weekend was expected to be especially busy. Barricades were erected, and one local was overheard noting that paving slabs outside the palace had been relaid overnight. At Cambridge Gate, where mourners were leaving their tributes, groundskeepers were returfing the lawns.