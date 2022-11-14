What It Was Like Reporting On Suspected Russian Assassinations In The UK, The Subject Of A New Streaming Documentary Series

Despite this litany of wrongdoing, commercial relations between Russia and the West continued. Capital has its own gravitational force. Oligarchs lived in palatial mansions in the countryside around London or in vast townhouses in the prime areas of the city. They shopped at Harrods and ate at the best restaurants. They employed an army of fixers — lawyers, accountants, and lobbyists — to defend their interests.

We started looking at one of these fixers, a Scottish property developer named Scot Young. He had died falling out of a window in London in 2014. His family believed that he had been pushed, and a coroner’s court returned an open verdict, saying there was insufficient evidence to declare it a suicide.



We looked into Young’s associates, several of whom had also died under suspicious circumstances, including an oligarch whom Young had worked for named Boris Berezovsky. A former mathematician, Berezovsky had become a businessperson after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

As he acquired high-level criminal and political connections, Berezovsky became one of Russia’s richest men, with entire industries under his command. In 1999, he helped install Putin as president. He soon became a critic, and the pair fell out. After Russia started an investigation into his business affairs, he fled to London.

Russia unsuccessfully sought Berezovsky’s extradition, and two attempts were made on his life. The oligarch became a full-fledged dissident, supporting anti-Putin movements from his home in the UK.

We found that both Young and Berezovsky were under investigation by the FSB, Russia’s intelligence service, and that Young had been covertly laundering Berezovsky’s money back into Russia.

And there were other cases, too. A British nuclear scientist who helped investigate the poisoning of Litvinenko had died after stabbing himself multiple times with two knives, one of which he left in the kitchen sink; police deemed it a suicide. Or the Russian money launderer who fled to the UK and turned whistleblower. He died from a heart attack after a weekend in Paris. The police didn’t investigate whom he met there, and crucial evidence went missing, including the whistleblower’s computer files. Part of his inquest was held in secret for national security reasons.