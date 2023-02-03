Logan Paul Has Been Hit With A Class Action Lawsuit Over His Allegedly Fraudulent CryptoZoo NFT Project

YouTube star Logan Paul and associates in an online game project called CryptoZoo were named in a proposed class action lawsuit alleging they took millions of dollars' worth of participants’ cryptocurrency through a “fraudulent venture.”

“Defendants promoted CryptoZoo’s products using Mr. Paul’s online platforms to consumers unfamiliar with digital currency products, leading to tens of thousands of people purchasing said products,” yesterday’s filing reads . “Unbeknownst to the customers, the game did not work or never existed, and the Defendants manipulated the digital currency market for Zoo Tokens to their advantage.”