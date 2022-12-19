Elon Musk Ran A Twitter Poll On Whether He Should Step Down As The Platform's CEO. The Resounding Answer: Yes.

According to a Twitter poll that closed this morning, Elon Musk should step down as the CEO of Twitter. Musk had tweeted that he would “abide by the results of this poll.”



The billionaire initiated the vote last night after a chaotic weekend for the site. Over recent days, Twitter suspended prominent journalists (then reinstated most of them) and banned promotion of other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Truth Social.



Before tweeting out the poll, Musk apologized for making major policy changes unilaterally, and said that Twitter would only ban accounts where their “*primary* purpose is promotion of competitors.”



The poll closed at 6:20 a.m. ET. In all, more than 17.5 million votes were cast. A majority of 57.5% said that Musk should step down. As of press time, Musk had not commented on the results of the vote.

