Meet The Woman Selling An Eye-Popping Crypto-Themed House For Just Under A Mil

Alas, she did not get a buyer. So Levy recently relisted the home with the Altman Brothers, a high-end Los Angeles real estate agency, for $949,000 . If she can manage to sell the place, Levy will use the money to fund what she thinks is a killer business idea.

Levy’s background is as colorful as the decor in the house she’s trying to sell. When she was 17, her mom took her to a psychic who said that she would leave New York, where she grew up, at the age of 26. Then one day, at the age of 26, she had a dream that she was in Los Angeles. Two weeks later, she packed her bags and headed for the West Coast.



Things were tough at first. “I was homeless at one point, sleeping in my car,” she said. “I was just in a really dark place.” A local who had cancer took pity on her and hired her as his home care nurse. She later got a job in a cannabis dispensary, eventually joining the company’s marketing team.

Her marketing strategy involved hitting the clubs that celebrities frequented. “I would go there with a book bag, filled with money, filled with weed,” she recalled. “And I'd be throwing money at strippers.” She said she would hand out baggies of weed to celebrities to boost her company’s profile.