Emory also taught his sons to fight; from an early age, he presented them with pillows they could “kick the shit out of,” he wrote in a 2012 Facebook post. “Dad trained me,” Andrew told Chess Life magazine in January 2016. “And commanded me to fight without a defense, hands down, as he did.”

Domestically, life would prove challenging. Andrew has said that at times he was on “eggshells” around his eccentric yet brilliant father, but that their relationship informed much of his later worldview. As a 5-year-old, Andrew once said , he asked his father for a night light because he was scared of the dark. “He took my ass up to my bedroom, locked me in the bedroom in the dark. He said, ‘There’s monsters in there, son. Good luck, see you tomorrow,’” the influencer recalled, adding that he stopped being afraid of the dark.

It’s not difficult to draw a line between Emory’s views on women and his sons’. In a November 2011 Facebook post, Emory wrote that the “eternal problem” of the alpha male was “protecting his flock of women.” He added, “The times I struck a woman (in passion) I never left a mark. No trace. Hyper control.... super-control of the human animal. They love me still.” He did not specify whom he had hit, but his approach to romantic and interpersonal relationships left little to the imagination.

The marriage between Eileen and Emory fell apart in 1997. Shenk believes it may in part have been Emory’s peripatetic lifestyle. “It just got too stressful for Eileen, and maybe the kids, too, wondering when Dad's going to come home, and will we have enough money to put food on the table?” he said.

Andrew, however, has indicated that the split involved infidelity on the part of his father. Their sister stopped talking to Emory, while Andrew and Tristan remained in contact with their dad, who told them, “Boys, when you’re older, you’ll understand.” Andrew said, “Now I’m older, I understand. He fucked a girl. So?” He added that the concept of cheating is propagated by “Western society” and “the powerful females.”

“Andrew and Tristan’s parents were a big part of their life and they are proud of the family values instilled in them from an early age,” a representative for the Tate brothers said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “Their early life is very similar to many other families, with their ups and downs, moments of tension and moments of laughter. It is certain that [Andrew] has always strived to better himself and overcome the challenges he encountered.”

Eileen and the children then moved to Luton, England, a large market town with a tough reputation near the base where she and Emory had first met. It was a far cry from the quiet Midwestern town that the boys had grown up in. Considered “ one of the unhappiest places ” in England, Luton has had issues with extremism of various forms and was recently identified as a borough with one of the highest risks of far-right activity.

The family lived in Marsh Farm, a hardscrabble neighborhood on the outskirts of Luton. Andrew’s mother worked in a school cafeteria. When BuzzFeed News reporters recently visited her home — a 1970s house with a walled garden, the same one in which the brothers grew up — a neighbor told us to “sling your hook” (a very British way of saying “go away”) and threatened to call the police. (Eileen did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment.)