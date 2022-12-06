A Dyslexic Contractor Can Now Send Formal Emails To Clients Thanks To The AI App His Friend Designed

Danny Richman, a 60-year-old search engine optimization consultant, first met contractor Ben Whittle, 31, in December 2021. Whittle had come to fix a bathroom leak that was dripping into the living room of his house, on the outskirts of London. The pair then struck up a friendship, and Richman started to advise Whittle, who trained as a plumber, on expanding his business.

With Richman’s encouragement, Whittle this year founded a swimming pool installation company called Ashridge Pools. There was one problem, though: Whittle has dyslexia, and he struggled to write emails to clients. “To start with, I was reading and writing my bits, and then Danny was editing for me,” Whittle told BuzzFeed News. “And then he realized, There’s probably a much quicker way to do this.”



There was. Richman built Whittle an app that converts what the contractor types into a formal email. Richman said it took him all of 15 minutes to make the app, which can be used on phone or desktop and is based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 artificial intelligence tool. (OpenAI recently released ChatGPT, an AI bot that anyone can use. It immediately went viral thanks to its ability to write convincing essays.)