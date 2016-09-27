BuzzFeed News

Lots of people spent tonight wondering exactly where Lester Holt was. Can you find him?

By Tom Phillips

Headshot of Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

BuzzFeed Staff, UK

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 11:27 p.m. ET

  1. Where is Lester Holt in this picture?

    Maxvis / Joe Raedle / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Behind the stump on the left
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Up a tree on the far right
    Correct
    Incorrect
    In the undergrowth at the back
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Buried in the leafy mulch
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    There he is!

    There he is!
    Via Maxvis / Joe Raedle / Getty Images

  2. Where is Lester Holt in this cactus-strewn desert?

    Comstock Images / Joe Raedle / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Behind the bush on the left
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Behind the cactus on the ridge on the right
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Behind the cactus in the foreground
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Over the ridge in the centre
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    There he is!

    There he is!
    Via Comstock Images / Joe Raedle / Getty Images

  3. Can you find Lester Holt in this crowd?

    Digital Vision / Joe Raedle / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lower right
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Upper left
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Behind the wall at the back
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Just right of centre and near the top
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    There he is!

    There he is!
    Via Digital Vision / Joe Raedle / Getty Images

  4. Where could Lester Holt be?

    Jeremy Richards / Joe Raedle / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Behind a rock
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Behind some moss
    Correct
    Incorrect
    On the mountain peak in the distance
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blending into the grasslands
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    There he is!

    There he is!
    Via Jeremy Richards / Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

  5. And where is Lester Holt here?

    Aneese / Joe Raedle / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The box that says “Books”
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The box that says “Collectibles”
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The box that says “Toys”
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The box that says “Master Bedroom”
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    There he is!

    There he is!
    Via Aneese / Getty Images
