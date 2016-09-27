Can You Find Lester Holt?
Lots of people spent tonight wondering exactly where Lester Holt was. Can you find him?
Where is Lester Holt in this picture?Behind the stump on the leftUp a tree on the far rightIn the undergrowth at the backBuried in the leafy mulch
There he is!
Where is Lester Holt in this cactus-strewn desert?Behind the bush on the leftBehind the cactus on the ridge on the rightBehind the cactus in the foregroundOver the ridge in the centre
There he is!
Can you find Lester Holt in this crowd?Lower rightUpper leftBehind the wall at the backJust right of centre and near the top
There he is!
Where could Lester Holt be?Behind a rockBehind some mossOn the mountain peak in the distanceBlending into the grasslands
There he is!
And where is Lester Holt here?The box that says “Books”The box that says “Collectibles”The box that says “Toys”The box that says “Master Bedroom”
There he is!
