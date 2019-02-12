Former WWE Wrestler Paige Says She Wanted To Fight, Not "Wear A Bikini In Front Of Children"

Former WWE star Paige revealed to BuzzFeed News' Profile how she worked to change the culture around professional wrestling for women — including taking a stand against the "bikini contest."

Paige, who is from England and whose parents and brothers were wrestlers, said when she began her career as a teenager, "a lot of the crowd just— They didn't take to the women very easily, like, they thought of it as a restroom break."

"And and they thought of it as TNA," she added.

Paige joined the WWE circuit in 2011 and tapped her experience wrestling with her brothers when in the ring.

"Like I walked in, I was pale, I had piercings, didn't know how to do makeup and hair — still don't — but I give a good old-fashioned. And I came in with a little bit of wrestling experience, and I just wrestled like a man because I grew up with my brothers wrestling," she said.