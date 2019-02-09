A Sportscaster Was Arrested For Tearing The Word "Plantation" Off A Sign At His Gated Florida Community

Longtime sportscaster Warner Wolf was charged with a felony for allegedly ripping the letters for the word "Plantation" off the sign outside his gated Naples, Florida community, according to records from the Collier County sheriff's office.

Wolf — who popularized the term "let's go to the tape" — "has been a vocal critic of the name 'plantation' at board meetings and Wolf wanted the word 'plantation' removed from the sign," the sheriff's report said.

Wolf, 81, was arrested after surveillance video showed someone who looked like him remove the letters spelling "plantation" on both sides of a sign "with a tool."