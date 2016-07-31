Two People Died After A "Disaster Movie" Flood Destroyed This Small Town

At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, first responders found the body of an adult woman in the water near the river bank. Her brother was there and told police that she and members of his family were in the main area of the city when the storm hit. They were inside the victim's vehicle, attempting to leave, when the vehicle was swept away by the water. The occupants got out of the vehicle, and all but the victim were rescued by water rescue teams and transported to Howard County General. The victim, who has been identified as 35-year-old Jessica Watsula, was swept away and eventually found about 200 yards from the Ilchester Bridge.

Watsula from Lebanon County, Pennsylvania was visiting family in the area, according to the Baltimore Sun. She was the mother of a 10-year-old daughter, who she was inseparable from, her brother, Curtis Brubaker, told the Baltimore Sun. He also described her as very outgoing and a personal fitness devotee.

Baltimore County Police responded at 8:48 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Ilchester Road and the Howard County line. A citizen reported he was walking on a trail at 8:30 a.m. when he saw a body washed up on shore. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased by a Baltimore County paramedic at 9:05 a.m. He is identified as Joseph Anthony Blevins, 38, of Windsor Mill, Maryland.

Police learned Blevins was in Ellicott City with his girlfriend Saturday evening. Their vehicle was swept away in the flash flood with them inside. The girlfriend was able to get out and was rescued. Blevins was swept away.