President-Elect Trump Says He's "Fine" With Supreme Court's Marriage Equality Ruling

The comment came when he was asked on 60 Minutes if he supports marriage equality.

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday evening said he is "fine" with the Supreme Court's ruling on marriage equality.

The comment came during his first television interview, with CBS's 60 Minutes. Reporter Leslie Stahl asked is he supported marriage equality.

"It's irrelevant because it was already settled. It's law. It was settled in the Supreme Court. I mean it’s done," Trump said.



Stahl began asking about his potentially appointing a Supreme Court justices who opposed marriage equality, but Trump cut her off, saying, "It's done. You have — these cases have gone to the Supreme Court. They've been settled. And, I'm, I'm fine with that."



Trump has previously vowed to undo President Obama's executive actions, which could erase protections for LGBT people.