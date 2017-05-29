Trump was criticized for taking so long to address the attack, prompted by a white supremacist.

Nearly three days after two people were fatally stabbed on a Portland train for standing up to a white supremacist spewing anti-Muslim comments, President Trump condemned the attack in a tweet.

"The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them," Trump tweeted from the official @POTUS account, which has 18 million followers. (Trump's personal account, @realdonaldtrump, which he uses more often, has nearly 31 million followers.)

