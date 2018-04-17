The Criminal Investigation Into Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Is Wild. We’ll Break It Down For You.

Yana Paskova / Getty Images

* The first court hearing in this case featured prosecutors, attorneys for Cohen, and an attorney for Trump who was hired only earlier that week. The judge is US District Judge Kimba Wood, who’s been hearing big-time cases since former President Reagan appointed her to the bench 30 years ago.

* Prosecutors revealed that Cohen has been under criminal investigation for months, and that they have already searched the contents of several of his email addresses. They said they “seek evidence of crimes, many of which have nothing to do with his work as an attorney, but rather relate to Cohen’s own business dealings.”

* Cohen’s lawyers wanted the judge to stop the government from looking at the evidence from the searches. They argued that Cohen is a lawyer and the government could be violating the attorney-client privilege of confidentiality.

* Now usually, when the government gets evidence in an investigation that could fall under attorney-client privilege, someone has to look at that and say, “OK, the government can’t have this because it’s privileged, but the government can have this,” and so on. Usually the government sets up an independent group of prosecutors — called, we kid you not, a “taint team” — that makes these decisions.

* But Cohen’s lawyers didn’t want the prosecutors making those decisions — essentially, they don’t trust them. They wanted a temporary restraining order, or TRO, to stop the search. They also proposed that Cohen’s and Trump’s lawyers should be able to decide what records the government gets — and if not a fully independent person appointed by the court, called, we kid you not, a “special master,” should make that call.

* In response to this, the government pretty much unloaded on Cohen. They made two core arguments: a) We’re looking into Cohen’s business dealings, not his clients, and b) anyway, Cohen performs “little to no legal work,” and “zero emails were exchanged with President Trump,” and it was unclear who any of his other clients were.

Why does all this matter?

In court, the judge gave Cohen’s lawyers several hours to go find out who Cohen’s other clients are — he wasn’t at the hearing — and report back. This is important because, as you read above, Cohen’s lawyers said the government may have evidence that could violate the attorney-client privilege of his clients. But Cohen’s lawyers said they couldn’t immediately say who those clients are.

So the judge set up another hearing, on Monday, April 16, to find out who Cohen is representing. And she said Cohen needed to show up to court.