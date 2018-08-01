Trump Demands That Jeff Sessions End The Russia Investigation "Right Now"
"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now."
President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should end the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election "right now."
"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!" Trump tweeted.
Trump has previously called for the end to Robert Mueller's investigation. But Wednesday's tweet is directed right at Sessions, who has recused himself from the investigation. The president has previously directed his anger over the Russia probe at Sessions. In June, Trump blamed the ongoing Russia investigation on Sessions' recusal from the probe.
A Department of Justice official declined to provide a comment to BuzzFeed News.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
