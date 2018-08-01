Trump Demands That Jeff Sessions End The Russia Investigation "Right Now"

"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again Rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should end the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election "right now."

"This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!" Trump tweeted.

