BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump's Friend Tom Brady Linked Arms With The Patriots During The National Anthem

news

Trump's Friend Tom Brady Linked Arms With The Patriots During The National Anthem

Many teams on Sunday linked arms, a sign of unity after Trump said players who protest the National Anthem should be fired.

By Tom Namako

Headshot of Tom Namako

Tom Namako

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 25, 2017, at 7:23 a.m. ET

Posted on September 24, 2017, at 1:49 p.m. ET

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, one of the NFL's biggest stars and a friend of President Trump's, linked arms with his colleagues during Sunday's National Anthem.

Brady appeared to link one arm with wide receiver Phillip Dorsett at the end of a line of players.
Steven Senne / AP

Brady appeared to link one arm with wide receiver Phillip Dorsett at the end of a line of players.

Players around the league either linked arms or knelt during the anthem, in defiance of Trump's saying any player who takes a knee should be fired.

Jim Rogash / Getty Images

Brady and Trump have called each other friends in the past, though Brady is quieter about the nature of their relationship. He didn't attend the White House ceremony for the Patriots Super Bowl win earlier this year, due to "family matters."

2006
Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty Images

2006

Brady's act of defiance is a big deal, considering his star power and how close he is with Trump. Their relationship is constantly scrutinized.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chats with Donald Trump (Photo by Donna Connor/WireImage)
Donna Connor / WireImage

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chats with Donald Trump (Photo by Donna Connor/WireImage)

Earlier in the day, Brady indicated on Instagram he was with his fellow players, saying in a caption, "Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work. #nflplayer"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

On Monday, Brady made his weekly appearance on the Kirk and Callahan, a Boston sports radio show. He said he disagrees with what the president said and called Trump's words "divisive."

"I certainly disagree with what he (Donald Trump) said, I thought it was divisive" Tom Brady
Kirk and Callahan @KirkAndCallahan

"I certainly disagree with what he (Donald Trump) said, I thought it was divisive" Tom Brady

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT