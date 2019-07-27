 Skip To Content
Eerily Similar Photos Show Protesters Being Hauled Away And Arrested In Moscow

Police said more than 1,000 people were detained.

By Tom Namako

Posted on July 27, 2019, at 2:55 p.m. ET

More than 1,000 people were arrested in Moscow on Saturday for protesting the lack of opposition candidates in local city council elections.

Police also arrested leading opposition activist Alexei Navalny and shut down his YouTube broadcast and another outlet's broadcast of the protests.

The 45-seat city council is currently controlled by the United Russia party, which is pro-Russian President Vladimir Putin. Elections are on September 8.

Dmitry Serebryakov / AP
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Maxim Zmeyev / AFP / Getty Images
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Maxim Zmeyev / AFP / Getty Images
Maxim Zmeyev / AFP / Getty Images
Maxim Zmeyev / AFP / Getty Images
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Maxim Zmeyev / AFP / Getty Images


