Eerily Similar Photos Show Protesters Being Hauled Away And Arrested In Moscow
Police said more than 1,000 people were detained.
More than 1,000 people were arrested in Moscow on Saturday for protesting the lack of opposition candidates in local city council elections.
Police also arrested leading opposition activist Alexei Navalny and shut down his YouTube broadcast and another outlet's broadcast of the protests.
The 45-seat city council is currently controlled by the United Russia party, which is pro-Russian President Vladimir Putin. Elections are on September 8.
