BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Build-A-Wall Donald Trump Before He Tucks Into A Taco Bowl: "I Love Hispanics!"

news

Build-A-Wall Donald Trump Before He Tucks Into A Taco Bowl: "I Love Hispanics!"

Diplomacy in action.

By Tom Namako and Adrian Carrasquillo

Headshot of Tom Namako

Tom Namako

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Adrian Carrasquillo

Adrian Carrasquillo

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 5, 2016, at 5:45 p.m. ET

Posted on May 5, 2016, at 3:23 p.m. ET

Here is how Effective Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump, whose chief foreign-domestic policy proposal is to force Mexico to pay for a wall along the U.S. border, celebrated Cinco de Mayo today:

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA

Reply Retweet Favorite

In case you were wondering, the taco bowl is a special today at the Trump Cafe.

Looks like the taco bowl is in fact offered at Trump Cafe not the Trump Grill. https://t.co/SWu1RsdAlD
andrew kaczynski @BuzzFeedAndrew

Looks like the taco bowl is in fact offered at Trump Cafe not the Trump Grill. https://t.co/SWu1RsdAlD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh and Trump was eating his authentic taco bowl on top of a photo of his ex-wife, Marla Maples, in a bikini.

Donald Trump is eating a taco salad on top of a bikini-clad photo of his ex-wife, Marla Maples.
Benny @bennyjohnson

Donald Trump is eating a taco salad on top of a bikini-clad photo of his ex-wife, Marla Maples.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People had a lot of reactions to all of this!

I did not survive cancer to see this. https://t.co/BjyFSBko3b
¡Gabe! Ortíz @TUSK81

I did not survive cancer to see this. https://t.co/BjyFSBko3b

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
.@realDonaldTrump that is disgusting
Gabe Bergado @gabebergado

.@realDonaldTrump that is disgusting

Reply Retweet Favorite
@realDonaldTrump C'mon man, even your Mexican food has a wall.
Danny O'Dwyer @dannyodwyer

@realDonaldTrump C'mon man, even your Mexican food has a wall.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I found the cover photo for the next RNC autopsy report https://t.co/EpbtIZfWDW
Kombiz Lavasany @kombiz

I found the cover photo for the next RNC autopsy report https://t.co/EpbtIZfWDW

Reply Retweet Favorite
holy crap. OK cancel my #NeverTrump membership. This gringo gets us. https://t.co/L087oGNJuk
el ¡Soopèr! ن @SooperMexican

holy crap. OK cancel my #NeverTrump membership. This gringo gets us. https://t.co/L087oGNJuk

Reply Retweet Favorite

And really, worst for Trump.

Trump's approval rating among Hispanics, per latest NBC/WSJ poll: 13% positive, 79% negative. https://t.co/5SDZrRz4r9
Carrie Dann @CarrieNBCNews

Trump's approval rating among Hispanics, per latest NBC/WSJ poll: 13% positive, 79% negative. https://t.co/5SDZrRz4r9

Reply Retweet Favorite

Make America Great Again. There are 186 days until the general election.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT