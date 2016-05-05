Build-A-Wall Donald Trump Before He Tucks Into A Taco Bowl: "I Love Hispanics!"
Diplomacy in action.
Here is how Effective Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump, whose chief foreign-domestic policy proposal is to force Mexico to pay for a wall along the U.S. border, celebrated Cinco de Mayo today:
In case you were wondering, the taco bowl is a special today at the Trump Cafe.
Oh and Trump was eating his authentic taco bowl on top of a photo of his ex-wife, Marla Maples, in a bikini.
People had a lot of reactions to all of this!
ADVERTISEMENT
And really, worst for Trump.
Make America Great Again. There are 186 days until the general election.
-
Tom Namako is the head of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this editor at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Adrian Carrasquillo is the White House correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Adrian Carrasquillo at adrian.carrasquillo@buzzfeed.com.