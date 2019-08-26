Rey Has A Red Lightsaber And Dark Robes In A New Teaser Trailer For "Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker"

The video, released at the D23 Expo this weekend, also shows her battling Kylo Ren on what looks like a ship crashed into the sea.

Star Wars revealed a new teaser trailer for The Rise of Skywalker, its final installment in the latest trilogy, to the general public Monday.

The story of a generation comes to an end. Watch the #D23Expo Special Look for Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker. See the film in theaters on December 20.

The clip — first released at the D23 Expo this weekend — took viewers though a nostalgic tour of the history of the franchise.

But the most shocking moment came at the very end: Rey seen dressed in a dark hood, holding what appears to be a red, forked lightsaber.

Just as this pops up, we hear Emperor Palpatine in a voiceover: "Your journey nears its end." It's followed by a mechanical breath that unmistakably sounds like Darth Vader's. Then Rey's lightsaber flips around, forming a staff with blades at both ends.

Now, you probably remember at the end of the last film, The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren declares himself Supreme Leader and asks Rey to join the First Order, which she denies. So are these last scenes a fake-out? Has Rey gone over to the dark side? For what it's worth, the scene right before this showed Rey and Kylo Ren battling on what appeared to be a ship crashed into the sea.

This matches the first poster, also released this weekend.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20.

And at another point, we also see Rey using her lightsaber as a sort of boomerang — slicing through a tree in the process.

