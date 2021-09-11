The US Remembered The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Weeks After The Chaotic End To The War In Afghanistan

Marking two decades since 9/11 on Saturday looked, in many ways, like the years before: Church bells ringing in lower Manhattan at the moment of the first strike. Families of the nearly 3,000 killed that day mourning memorial and grave-side. Survivors telling their stories of living with guilt and heartache.

Conflicting with this year’s rituals, though, is the national reckoning with the chaotic end to America’s longest war.

“It’s hard because you hoped that this would just be a different time and a different world. But sometimes history starts to repeat itself and not in the best of ways,” Thea Trinidad poignantly told the Associated Press. Trinidad, whose dad died on 9/11, read some of the names of the dead at ground zero on Saturday.

This year’s 9/11 anniversary intersects with the Taliban easily regaining control of Afghanistan after the frenetic US withdrawal this summer. It comes as Afghans who fled their home just weeks ago await their fate in airbases around the world, the images and videos of people clinging to planes leaving Kabul’s airport still fresh. It comes as the US continues to botch airstrikes, as some of the last US military members killed in Afghanistan were infants when the war began, and as what’s called the war on terror continues unabated. Afghans who helped the US through its longest war fear they’ve been left behind. Women in Afghanistan now live under constant threat of imminent violence.

President Joe Biden posted an address to social media on Sept. 10, touching on national unity, the extraordinary losses of that day, the personal pain suffered by a friend whose son died in the South Tower, the anti-Muslim sentiment that permeated the nation after the attacks and continues in many ways to this day.

The themes Biden hit on could have applied nearly any other anniversary year — including his remarks about the war on terror.

“Unity and service, the 9/11 generation stepping up to serve and protect in the face of terror, to get those terrorists who were responsible to show everyone seeking to do harm to America that we will hunt you down and we will make you pay,” Biden said. “That will never stop.”

In New York City, the traditional reading of the names of people killed began after chimes played, church bells rang out, and a moment of silence at ​​at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit.

Family members tearfully read the names, stopping at the end to note their own relatives and deliver small acknowledgments and remembrances.

"There were so many events I wish you were a part of, like my wedding,” one woman said after reading her father’s name.

The reading was interspersed with small breaks, one featuring Bruce Springsteen singing “I’ll See You in my Dreams.”

“You missed every single milestone in her life over the past two decades, but we continue to move on with love in our hearts,” one mother said about her husband missing his daughter’s life — including graduating college.

“We love you and we miss you Uncle Peter, thank you for being my godfather, and thank you for protecting this country,” the nephew of Peter Bielfeld, a New York City firefighter, said.

Biden visited the National September 11th Memorial in New York City, before heading to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon on Saturday.

