Trump Called North Korea's Leader "Rocket Man" And Now Elton John Has Been Dragged Into This

Trump Called North Korea's Leader "Rocket Man" And Now Elton John Has Been Dragged Into This

"I miss the Earth so much."

By Tom Namako

Tom Namako

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 11:20 a.m. ET

Because it's Sunday morning in America, President Trump has unleashed some unhinged tweets and retweets. One of the tweets referred to North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who has lately been firing missiles into the Pacific Ocean, as "Rocket Man."

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!
I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!

Trump, of course, was referring to the iconic Elton John song, which will now be stuck in your head for the next three days:

People has a lot of feelings.

Some people were um, confused...

@Cadoob79 Who the hell is rocket man? Smh
@Cadoob79 Who the hell is rocket man? Smh

Even the president's top national security aide, H. R. McMaster, was hedging his bets.

"I assume Rocket Man is Kim Jung Un?" "I assume so," says HR McMaster to @GStephanopoulos
"I assume Rocket Man is Kim Jung Un?" "I assume so," says HR McMaster to @GStephanopoulos

Of course, people found a new double meaning in the lyrics and sang along...

Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone... #rocketman
Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone... #rocketman

...and along...

Rocket Man, N.K. ain't the kind of place to raise your kids, In fact it's cold as hell! I❤️POTUS
Rocket Man, N.K. ain't the kind of place to raise your kids, In fact it's cold as hell! I❤️POTUS

...and along.

@JustSchmeltzer He is more unhinged than usual this morning. This and "rocket man" (i hear its lonely out in space)
@JustSchmeltzer He is more unhinged than usual this morning. This and "rocket man" (i hear its lonely out in space)

"Oh, no, no, no."

oh no no I'm Rocketman... https://t.co/cGFEAxc5Be via @politico
oh no no I'm Rocketman... https://t.co/cGFEAxc5Be via @politico

It spawned this contest.

Fuck/Marry/Kill: Rocket Man Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Levon
Fuck/Marry/Kill: Rocket Man Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Levon

And somehow a new Game of Thrones meme.

#RocketMan, prepare for fire&amp;fury.
#RocketMan, prepare for fire&amp;fury.

Everyone got the song stuck in their heads.

And now I can't stop singing Rocket Man, of course.
And now I can't stop singing Rocket Man, of course.

Even some, er, ~off brand~ versions.

Great. Now I got Shatner doing Rocket Man stuck in my head. https://t.co/AAAEqtafSc
Great. Now I got Shatner doing Rocket Man stuck in my head. https://t.co/AAAEqtafSc

And some said Trump went too far.

@realDonaldTrump you've crossed a line. "Rocket Man" by Elton John is my favorite song ever and calling Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" ruined it
@realDonaldTrump you've crossed a line. "Rocket Man" by Elton John is my favorite song ever and calling Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" ruined it

Because now the tune will "never be the same."

You can be sure Elton Johns song will never sound the same now #rocket man 😳
You can be sure Elton Johns song will never sound the same now #rocket man 😳

Either way, with the president quoting Elton John to address national crises, everyone can agree with this:

I miss the earth so much https://t.co/t5Cqkk29Ui
I miss the earth so much https://t.co/t5Cqkk29Ui

