Trump Called North Korea's Leader "Rocket Man" And Now Elton John Has Been Dragged Into This
"I miss the Earth so much."
Because it's Sunday morning in America, President Trump has unleashed some unhinged tweets and retweets. One of the tweets referred to North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who has lately been firing missiles into the Pacific Ocean, as "Rocket Man."
Trump, of course, was referring to the iconic Elton John song, which will now be stuck in your head for the next three days:
People has a lot of feelings.
Some people were um, confused...
Even the president's top national security aide, H. R. McMaster, was hedging his bets.
Of course, people found a new double meaning in the lyrics and sang along...
...and along...
...and along.
"Oh, no, no, no."
It spawned this contest.
And somehow a new Game of Thrones meme.
Everyone got the song stuck in their heads.
Even some, er, ~off brand~ versions.
And some said Trump went too far.
Because now the tune will "never be the same."
Either way, with the president quoting Elton John to address national crises, everyone can agree with this:
-
Tom Namako is the head of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this editor at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
