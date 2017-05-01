BuzzFeed News

President Trump Doesn't Seem To Know Why The Civil War Happened

"People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don't ask that question, but why was there a Civil War?"

By Tom Namako

Last updated on May 1, 2017, at 9:01 p.m. ET

Posted on May 1, 2017, at 9:09 a.m. ET

Let's just get right into this: President Trump in an interview doesn't seem to know why the Civil War happened and also seems to think that "people" don't ask questions about it. Here's the audio clip:

Here's the transcript:

Here's the answer, President Trump: Slavery. The Civil War happened because of slavery in the United States. And Andrew Jackson, the seventh president, owned slaves and a plantation. And he died in 1845 — the Civil War began in 1861.

Trump later clarified that Jackson saw the war coming before he died. But, still no mention of that thing that caused the war and Jackson was complicit in: slavery.

