These Are The Best Tweets About Philly While We Wait For The Election Votes To Be Counted

I would like to get my journalistic bias out of the way right now: I am from Philly and it is the greatest city in this nation. The tweets I am including in this post are meant to reflect the awesomeness of the city that brought this nation liberty.

Anyway, the presidential race in Pennsylvania is extremely tight, and Joe Biden is gaining votes on Donald Trump seemingly every hour. Here, just look at this thread.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania — home of Philadelphia — he wins the election. If Trump wins Pennsylvania, his chances of reelection get better.

Pennsylvania officials are taking their time counting the votes — all mail-in at this point — because democracy is important and you just can't fuck this up.

A lot of those mail in ballots going for Biden are expected to come from Philly. And this thrills Biden supporters so much that they are spending their precious time sitting around and remarking on the City of Brotherly Love on a social disinformation platform called Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets, curated by me.

Let me just set the table with this tweet, which is factually accurate.