These Are The Best Tweets About Philly While We Wait For The Election Votes To Be Counted

"Count every jawn"

By Tom Namako

Picture of Tom Namako Tom Namako BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 5, 2020, at 10:39 p.m. ET

I would like to get my journalistic bias out of the way right now: I am from Philly and it is the greatest city in this nation. The tweets I am including in this post are meant to reflect the awesomeness of the city that brought this nation liberty.

Anyway, the presidential race in Pennsylvania is extremely tight, and Joe Biden is gaining votes on Donald Trump seemingly every hour. Here, just look at this thread.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania — home of Philadelphia — he wins the election. If Trump wins Pennsylvania, his chances of reelection get better.

Pennsylvania officials are taking their time counting the votes — all mail-in at this point — because democracy is important and you just can't fuck this up.

A lot of those mail in ballots going for Biden are expected to come from Philly. And this thrills Biden supporters so much that they are spending their precious time sitting around and remarking on the City of Brotherly Love on a social disinformation platform called Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets, curated by me.

Let me just set the table with this tweet, which is factually accurate.

I can’t understand how anybody would want to fuck with Philadelphia. I have thousands of fears but Philadelphians are like number three on my list
Mara "Get Rid of the Nazis" Wilson @MaraWilson

I can’t understand how anybody would want to fuck with Philadelphia. I have thousands of fears but Philadelphians are like number three on my list



Philly loves an underdog, just see how we suffer with our sports teams. So this one is next.

@Bdoza5 @reesetheone1 Philly coming in like.
jack nicholson in Reds @donsknots

@Bdoza5 @reesetheone1 Philly coming in like.



Just look at this perfection. That is a to-scale model of Philadelphia City Hall on her head. This is how we go to vote.

Ballot boxes dancing to Missy Elliot is how Philadelphia is doing right now
Josie Ensor @Josiensor

Ballot boxes dancing to Missy Elliot is how Philadelphia is doing right now



This is very very good advice, and is also factually accurate. I do six hours of MMA a night.

I would not fight the sweetest school teacher in Philly. Wouldn’t scrap with the most gentle librarian. They all do like six hours of MMA a night and will light a dumpster on fire and throw you in it. Whew. The ass beatings that the universe is lining up. My stars.
Woke But Petty @marcformarc

I would not fight the sweetest school teacher in Philly. Wouldn’t scrap with the most gentle librarian. They all do like six hours of MMA a night and will light a dumpster on fire and throw you in it. Whew. The ass beatings that the universe is lining up. My stars.



Philadelphians are brilliant, and the city is so old we all know Latin.

Asked him what he was, he said “Squid Pro Quo”
jason n. peters @JPeters2100

Asked him what he was, he said “Squid Pro Quo”



My god, yes. DM me and I'll explain jawn.

I ♥️ Philly #FuckTrump #Loser
KOBE @KobeBlaze

I ♥️ Philly #FuckTrump #Loser



Re: aforementioned MMA tweet

@AdamWeinstein @williamlegate
🌰please just let it be over🌰 @PhoBu3

@AdamWeinstein @williamlegate



This is also how we vote. (Michael wrote a great story about this, read it.)

This voting line in Philly!!!!
Jerry Saltz @jerrysaltz

This voting line in Philly!!!!



Dr. J taught us how to deal with voter suppression.

@JuliusErving Philly bringing home the cup. @sixers @alwayssunny @PennsylvaniaGov #vote #VoteHimOut #VoteCount #vote2020
kevelvis @kevelvis1

@JuliusErving Philly bringing home the cup. @sixers @alwayssunny @PennsylvaniaGov #vote #VoteHimOut #VoteCount #vote2020



Gritty again.

And then a couple #gritty s joined the #counteveryvote party in Philly
PhillyChitChat @HughE_Dillon

And then a couple #gritty s joined the #counteveryvote party in Philly



This is how we deal with people who are peddling bullshit. (Read more!)

incredible job by the every vote counts protest across the road who pumped up Beyoncé’s Party so not one word could be heard of Pam Bondi’s speech
Amber Jamieson @ambiej

incredible job by the every vote counts protest across the road who pumped up Beyoncé’s Party so not one word could be heard of Pam Bondi’s speech



I showed you how we vote, this is how we count votes.

Coun. Every. Vote. This is how we do it in Philly⬇️
Helen Gym @HelenGymAtLarge

Coun. Every. Vote. This is how we do it in Philly⬇️



Also unfortunately true.

Vote count in Philly has been temporarily paused so workers can call in to WIP about Wentz's turnovers.
pourmecoffee @pourmecoffee

Vote count in Philly has been temporarily paused so workers can call in to WIP about Wentz's turnovers.



And this is how we prepare for a long night of vote counting.

Riding the good Philly feeling by eating a half a cheesesteak (whiz wit) and half an Italian hoagie for dinner tonight
grok @grok___

Riding the good Philly feeling by eating a half a cheesesteak (whiz wit) and half an Italian hoagie for dinner tonight



In short, Philly to this election:

The person who created this, is right up there with Michaelangelo.
David Iskra | Later Traitor! @IskraDavidPhoto

The person who created this, is right up there with Michaelangelo.




BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

