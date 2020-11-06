These Are The Best Tweets About Philly While We Wait For The Election Votes To Be Counted
"Count every jawn"
I would like to get my journalistic bias out of the way right now: I am from Philly and it is the greatest city in this nation. The tweets I am including in this post are meant to reflect the awesomeness of the city that brought this nation liberty.
Anyway, the presidential race in Pennsylvania is extremely tight, and Joe Biden is gaining votes on Donald Trump seemingly every hour. Here, just look at this thread.
If Biden wins Pennsylvania — home of Philadelphia — he wins the election. If Trump wins Pennsylvania, his chances of reelection get better.
Pennsylvania officials are taking their time counting the votes — all mail-in at this point — because democracy is important and you just can't fuck this up.
A lot of those mail in ballots going for Biden are expected to come from Philly. And this thrills Biden supporters so much that they are spending their precious time sitting around and remarking on the City of Brotherly Love on a social disinformation platform called Twitter.
Here are some of the best tweets, curated by me.
Let me just set the table with this tweet, which is factually accurate.
Philly loves an underdog, just see how we suffer with our sports teams. So this one is next.
Just look at this perfection. That is a to-scale model of Philadelphia City Hall on her head. This is how we go to vote.
This is very very good advice, and is also factually accurate. I do six hours of MMA a night.
Philadelphians are brilliant, and the city is so old we all know Latin.
My god, yes. DM me and I'll explain jawn.
Re: aforementioned MMA tweet
This is also how we vote. (Michael wrote a great story about this, read it.)
Dr. J taught us how to deal with voter suppression.
Gritty again.
This is how we deal with people who are peddling bullshit. (Read more!)
I showed you how we vote, this is how we count votes.
Also unfortunately true.
And this is how we prepare for a long night of vote counting.
In short, Philly to this election:
