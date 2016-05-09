BuzzFeed News

Oh...Someone Bought This Hitler Statue For $17 Million

$17 million.

By Tom Namako

Posted on May 9, 2016, at 8:24 a.m. ET

Someone who we can only imagine is incalculably rich bought this artwork of Hitler on Sunday for more than $17 million.

Mary Altaffer / AP

The sculpture, called "Him," is by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who has been described as "a jokester, a clown, a comedian" of the art world.

Regina Kuehne / AP

"Him" — which is made with "wax, human hair, suit, polyester resin and pigment" — was supposed to fetch only $10 million to $15 million at a Christie's auction in New York City. Instead it got $17,189,000!

Mary Altaffer / AP

The piece stirred up controversy in 2012 when it was placed at the Warsaw Ghetto in Poland. “I wanted to destroy it myself,” Cattelan reportedly once said about the artwork.

Czarek Sokolowski / AP

The winning bidder remained anonymous. The previous record-setting price for a Cattelan work at auction was $7.9 million.

