Your Eyes Do Not Deceive You: Mr. Peanut Dabbed At The Thanksgiving Parade

Joke about 2016 here.

By Tom Namako

Posted on November 24, 2016, at 2:24 p.m. ET

Ah, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, that annual New York City celebration of brands that ushers in the consumerism we associate with holiday cheer.

This year brought us a more-special-than-usual brand moment though: Mr. Peanut, apparently dabbing.

Kenny Ducey @KennyDucey

Mr. Peanut is dabbing at the Thanksgiving Day Parade I hate 2016

Javi Vega @javiavega17

#thankfulfor mr. peanut dabbing

beks @bekahsommers

*Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade* Mom: "Oh look it's Mr. Peanut!....Mr. Peanut is dapping, oh my word he's dapping!" Me: "dabbing?"

Mariah @damoude5

Mr. Peanut, 100 year old icon, was dabbing in the Thanksgiving Day parade... this is what America is coming to.

natalie shaw @nattie_shaw

Mr. Peanut in the Macy's Thanksgiving parade can't stop dabbing I'm screaming

Jooolay @jas508

Them: "Why are you so grumpy about America?" Me: *gestures to Mr. Peanut, who is dabbing*

Mariah @damoude5

Mr. Peanut, 100 year old icon, was dabbing in the Thanksgiving Day parade... this is what America is coming to.

Geoff Parsh @bgblutigerfan

Dabbing is dead, Mr Peanut just dabbed in the Macy's parade.

Austin Kelly @waustinkelly

I'm thankful for Mr. Peanut dabbing his heart out on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Tommy Kaiser @tommykaiser_

arrest the dabbing peanut

A. @iNeeduhUsername

Nah, Mr. Peanut is in the parade dabbing lmaooo black culture is so beautiful 😢

spooky trainwreck @iwantstarbucks

mr peanut is dabbing on live television when will 2016 be over

